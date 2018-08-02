Sindhu, Rashid cleared for elevation as HC Judges

Share Share 0 Share 0

Warrants of elevation to be issued soon

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Union of India cleared the names of Advocate Sindhu Sharma presently Assistant Solicitor General of India and Rashid Ali Dar former Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar for elevation as High Court Judges.

Advocate Sindhu is the first woman from J&K to become a High Court Judge.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court which was established in 1928 has not had a single woman judge in its 90 years of existence. The High Court has had 107 judges in those 90 years and all of them have been men. Sources said that the warrants of elevation are likely to be issued in next few days. Advocate Sindhu Sharma is presently Assistant Solicitor General of India in J&K High Court, Jammu Wing and she was the first lady Advocate of State to be appointed as Assistant Solicitor General of India. She completed LL.B in the year 1996, from Punjab University, Chandigarh, in first division, B.A (Hons) in the year 1993, from Government College for Girls, Sector 11 Chandigarh holding third position in Sociology Honours in Punjab University.

Advocate Sindhu was enrolled as an Advocate vide Enrolment No.814/96. She was practicing as an Advocate at High Court and District Courts of Jammu and Kashmir at Jammu since 1996. She was appointed Assistant Solicitor General of India for Jammu and Kashmir High Court at Jammu in November 2014 for a period of three years and further granted extension for three more years in November, 2017. She is also Counsel for NHPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, and JDA. She was also elected as Vice President of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu in the year 2013. Rashid Ali Dar was retired as Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar on November 30, 2017.

The sanctioned strength of the J&K High Court is 17 Judges including Chief Justice, but presently there are only 8 Judges. These include Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice M K Hanjura and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta.