Simultaneous polls: Much ado about nothing

Back at the helm with a decisive mandate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again made known his intent to introduce a system of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies. Presently, one part of the country or the other witnesses elections almost every year which stalls development work during the operation of the Model Code of Conduct and also entails greater expenditure, goes the argument.

After a recent meeting which was attended by only some Opposition parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh quoted the PM as saying, “‘One Nation, One Election’ is not an agenda of any party but of the nation and political parties should consider the larger interest of the country.”

Ignoring the assumption of confusing a party (BJP) with the nation, the proposal with the exhortative prefix ‘One Nation’sounds appealing, but a cursory consideration of the proposal will bring out its unsustainability, and reduce the exercise to pursuit of the will-o’-the-wisp.

First, the two Houses of Parliament will have to knock out some well-established constitutional provisions against the spirit of federalism in a country as big and as diverse as India with 29 state and two union territory legislative assemblies. Reluctance on the part of the states to come on the same page will render ratification difficult. It will then have to pass judicial scrutiny regarding adherence to the basic structure of the Constitution.

If all goes according to the script, the process of simultaneous elections after the necessary constitutional amendments will begin with curtailing the five-year tenure of the Lok Sabha or some assemblies in place at that time. To start our democratic journey, elections to the first Lok Sabha and all legislative assemblies were held together in 1952. As we moved on, different state assemblies faced dissolution before the expiry of their terms for reasons varying from the incumbent government losing majority in the House to its dismissal and imposition of President’s rule. This has led to the present situation where different states go to polls at different times.

A government cannot continue in office without the confidence of (ie majority in) the House. To give a fixed five-year term to a government irrespective of it enjoying the confidence of the House would be negation of democracy, while the installation of one government after another in quick succession during the same term would promote instability and result in chaos. The cost of this in material terms and in terms of governance would be unfathomable and outweigh the costs we wish to avoid. And imagine if this were to happen in many different states within the same term!

If (by)elections were only to be held in a state for the remainder of its assembly’s five-year term, we would not move forward either. There could well be situations where such elections have to be held to many assemblies for their remaining short terms. Resultantly, a situation could arise where such an election may have to be held only for say, a one-year term (instead of a five-year term) to synchronise its next election with the next General Election. This will defeat the objective of simultaneous polls.

Today, different state assemblies do go for fresh elections on the completion of their five-year term at different times, but forcing them to remain under long spells of suspended animation and placing them under President’s rule would strike at the very foundation of democracy and negate federalism.

The situation at the national scene could be disastrous if a General Election to the Lok Sabha (LS) threw up a hung House with 40 parties’ presence but a ‘fixed five-year term’ does not permit a fresh election like those held in 1980 (after the Janata Party with Morarji Desai as PM in the Sixth LS failed to complete its term), 1991 (after the early dissolution of the Ninth LS), 1998 (after a similar dissolution of the 11th LS) and 1999 (on fall of Vajpayee’s government in the 12th LS after 13 months’ rule).

In three of these four cases (except in 1998), the new LS and the succeeding government lasted a full term. The situation would be different if an LS, once elected has to remain in position, enduring the turmoil, for five years’ term for the sake of holding next elections simultaneously with all state/UT assemblies. If so, the country could be a helpless witness to repeated change of guard at the top, with governance taking a big hit.

The Constitution provides for a maximum of five-year tenure for the LS and state/UT legislative assemblies. This tenure can and has been cut short in certain contingencies but the Constitution does not stipulate a ‘fixed five-year term’. To do so will tantamount to tinkering with the basic character of the Constitution that gives citizens the right to elect a new House if the existing one does not offer a stable government and is either defeated on the floor of the House or a PM still enjoying majority support, recommends its dissolution.

It is interesting that while the government is advocating simultaneous polls, the Election Commission is contemplating to fill two vacancies in the Rajya Sabha (RS) from Gujarat through two elections – on the same day! Since the two members quitting their seats had been elected to the RS from the same state on the same day and in one election, it remains to be seen how the EC justifies two bypolls to fill the vacancies.

For the RS, the Constitution prescribes biennial elections to fill one-third of the number of seats allotted to each state by its MLAs on the retirement of members after completion of their six-year term. However, when an assembly is not in place at the relevant time and elections are held after the constitution of the new assembly for the full six-year term, it leads to a virtual disruption of the biennial cycle of elections.

At times, it even gives rise to a situation where an assembly completes its full five-year term without electing any member to the RS. The latest example of this will be the present Punjab Vidhan Sabha (March 2017 to March 2022). It will not elect any member of the RS from the state while the preceding assembly elected all seven members for six years towards the end of its tenure in 2016. Protecting the present six-year term of sitting members, a simple amendment to the Constitution can be effected to readjust the next term of the members before the announcement of elections. Thereafter, any poll necessitated outside the cycle should be for the remainder of the term.