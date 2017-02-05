Dear Editor,
President Pranab Mukherjee, in his speech to the nation in budget session, is reported to have batted for holding simultaneous polls to Parliament and State Assemblies. This is welcome. India is moving towards
two-party system of government.
The BJP is finding it difficult to function because of lack of majority in the Rajya Sabha, though it has had a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha. This situation can be averted if polls are held simultaneously.
Ramni Singh
Chenani
