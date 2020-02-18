Simple techniques to still the chattering mind

Krishna tells Arjuna in the Bhagwad Gita (6:17), that the bliss supreme accrues to the person whose mind has been stilled, who is egoless, and who is convinced that God alone is.

Everyone is in search of peace and bliss, to attain which we look everywhere but reach nowhere. We live in a confused state, with several unending desires, complex relationships and in hostile environments. There is not a moment to question and think, reflect and decide about what is good for us. We live with what is given to us by society. So one remains far away from any meaningful spiritual growth.

Stilling the chattering mind seems to be the key to attain peace and bliss. But is there any technique to still the mind? The Gita advises us to hold body, head and neck even and steady and fix the gaze on the tip of the nose, not looking around. It is further advised to withdraw gradually with the help of the resolute intellect, think nothing whatsoever. Another technique mentioned is to fix the eye between the eyebrows, and be in rhythm with the in-breath and out-breath.

Scientists acknowledge that there is a pineal gland in the centre of the brain, dormant behind the space between the eyebrows.

It is said to function as an intuitive faculty and source of spiritual knowledge. By nurturing this gland through meditation with contemplation and silence, the mind (thought) disappears in that state. Third Eye, the divine eye of Shiva, corresponds to the developed pineal gland, the Ajna Chakra. In the state of thoughtlessness, something wonderful happens – the ceaseless, causeless sound, the Anahata Nada, is experienced by the practitioner.

Stating that his cosmic form cannot be seen with just normal eyes, Krishna gives a ‘divine eye’ to Arjuna to perceive the cosmic form. While it is said that these techniques can help the practitioner to activate the pineal gland, it can also happen by the blessings of an enlightened guru or by a sudden showering of Divine Grace. How early this state can be achieved, depends on the intensity of practice in this birth, and the level of consciousness already gained, in previous lives.

Perfect stillness of mind is finally dependent on the experience of the cosmic vision – that God alone is, that He is omnipresent, omnipotent and omniscient. Peace and bliss are then accompanied by love and compassion to all beings. And that is the end of the chattering mind. This is what is known as Dhyana Yoga.