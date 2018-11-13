Silent for months, Ex-DGP comes to rescue of Rath

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Having caught the imagination of people around this point of time last year, IG Traffic’s speculative unceremonious exit came both as a soother and shocker in the city that keeps grappling most maddening traffic. The scenario had changed for a few months before Darbar Move but the momentum vanished with reports of Basant Rath meeting ‘bad weather’ from Srinagar people, who straightway rejected his alleged ‘unruly behaviour’.

The IGP Traffic too nurtured ill-will even in his strong constituency in the City of Temples for alleged ‘highhandedness’ with vehicle pliers, especially the bikers, some of whom got public thrashing. The latest such incident happened when Rath slapped a video-journalist in full public gaze, for which he apologised to the scribe publicly too. The journalistic fraternity kept asking why should ‘anybody and everybody’ harass and humiliate people of Jammu and behave lame duck before the people in the Valley.

In an atmosphere of ‘love-hate’ sentiment, the support for the IGP Traffic came from former Director General Police S. P Vaid, in the midst of viral rumours on social media about his likely transfer. Vaid tweeted, “Social media agog with rumours of transfer of Basant Rath @KangriCarrier IGP Traffic; I hope it isn’t true. He may follow unorthodox ways, but his honesty and dynamism is appreciable & commendable.”

Some skeptics see the former DGP’s tweet as his displeasure, as he himself was changed unceremoniously after new Governor Satya Pal Malik took over the reins of administration.

As the tweet of the former cop gave impetus to the speculation, Principal Secretary Home R K Goyal had to come with a denial about any move to shift incumbent Basant Rath from his present place of posting.