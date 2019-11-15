Sikh United Front flays bureaucracy for misleading LG on regional languages

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sikh United Front (SUF), J&K raised serious concern over misleading the Lieutenant Governor by bureaucracy by keeping out Punjabi, Gojri and other local regional languages out of recruitment for gazetted and non-gazetted services in Union Territory of J&K.

Briefing media persons here, Sudershan Singh Wazir, President SUF J&K lashed out at the act of bureaucracy for keeping regional languages like Punjabi, Gojri and Urdu, out of the preview of Committee constituted by General Administration Department (GAD) to make recommendation for suggesting syllabus for regional languages for conducting examination in the Union Territory for recruitment to various gazetted and non-gazetted services.

Wazir further said, “It seems to be a deep-rooted conspiracy by the vested interest to tarnish the image of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu as the order of constitution of committee is shown to have been issued on November 1, 2019 immediately after assuming the charge by Lieutenant Governor. Though, we have reliable reports that the order has been officially conveyed to the members of the committee on November 7, 2019 after back dating it to November 1, 2019.”

Wazir requested the Lieutenant Governor to hold a thorough probe into the matter as to how only Kashmiri, Dogri and Pahari language experts have been nominated as members of the committee to prescribe syllabus for the recruitment purpose and why other most important languages like Punjabi, Gojri and Urdu have been given a step-motherly treatment by vested interest and who is responsible for this deliberate attempt to divide peaceful citizenry of Union Territory of J&K.

Urging for holding a meeting with LG, Wazir hoped that they would be granted an opportunity to explain the case on merit before the Lieutenant Governor.