Sikh outfits urge PM to appoint community member as Advisor to LG

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Various Sikh Organisations of Union Territory J&K on Sunday unanimously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to induct a member of Sikh community as Advisor to Lt Governor in J&K UT, so that genuine problems of the community can be highlighted. In a meeting held here, Mohinder Singh, Chief Organiser, Bhai Kanahiya Nishkam Sewa Society J&K also urged the Central Government to restore erstwhile State status to J&K, release all detained political leaders, sanctioning full compensation to PoK Refugees besides holding assembly election as soon as possible. The meeting was also attended by Darbinder Singh President Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Gajan Singh President J&K Motor Transport Company Association, Prof Yudhvir Singh Corporator, Raja Singh Sarpanch Member DGPC Jammu, Charanjeet Singh Retired SDM, Rajinder Singh, Harpreet Singh Chottu, Surjeet Singh Kukoo, Ravinder Singh Sarpanch, Kuldeep Kour President Ishtri Kali Dal, Gurmeet Kour General Secretary Ishtri Kali Dal, Manmohan Singh Chairman Gole Gujral, Sukhdev Singh, Rajinder Singh, Rasbir Singh, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Kulwant Singh, Kultar Singh, Harpeet Singh Lucky and Tejpal Singh.
