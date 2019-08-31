Sikh girl’s forced conversion to Islam: MEA asks Pak Govt to take remedial action

Agency

New Delhi: India on Friday said it has raised with Pakistan the issue of a Sikh girl being abducted and forced to convert to Islam in that country and asked for “immediate remedial action”.

A Sikh girl was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in the country’s Punjab province, police in Nankana City said.

In response to a media query regarding the incident, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry has received a number of representations from various quarters of civil society in India, including Sikh religious bodies, at the “reports of the incident of abduction and forced conversion of a minor Sikh girl in Pakistan”.

“We have shared these concerns with the government of Pakistan and asked for immediate remedial action,” he said.