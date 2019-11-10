Sikh devotees take out ‘Nagar Kirtan’ amid tight security

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of Sikh devotees on Saturday took part in a ‘Nagar Kirtan’ (religious procession) in connection with the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.

Authorities enforced prohibitory orders, banning assembly of four or more people, strictly across Jammu region this morning as a precautionary measure ahead of Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case.

The religious procession was allowed after the organisers sought permission from the authorities concerned, the officials said.

They said the ‘Nagar Kirtan’ was jointly organised by the State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board and the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu from a gurdwara near Jewel Chowk. It culminated at Gandhi Nagar.

Adequate police and paramilitary personnel escorted the procession throughout the route, the officials said.

The procession was started from Gurdwara Guru Nanak Devi Ji Chand Nagar Jammu and culminated at the Nanak Nagar Gurdwara. The Nagar Kirtan was taken out under the supervision of Mahant Manjeet Singh of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch and other

The Nagar Kirtan was taken out under the supervision of Mahant Manjeet Singh of Shiromani Dera Nangali Sahib Poonch and other Sikh organizations. A large number of devotees from different communities also took part in the religious procession.

During the Nagar Kirtan, many Ragis, preachers, poets recited Gurbani. The Gatka parties from Punjab and Jammu also displayed martial art on the roads during religious procession. Students of various schools across Jammu region participated in Nagar Kirtan.

Sudershan Singh Wazir Chairman Sikh United front J&K said Guru Nanak Dev preached the world without boundaries but we are living in a world increasingly defined by boundaries. Guru Nanak lived for the poor and shared his earnings, he said. But world is becoming increasingly self centered, he added.

Prominent religious Sikh personalities and various organizations including, Sikh United Front J&K, Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Bhai Kanaya Nishkam Sewa Society J&K, Shiromani Youth Akali Dal, Istri Akali Dal, Sikh Naujwan Sabha, Sikh Welfare Society, All India Sikh Students Federation and Member DGPC Jammu who participated in the Nagar Kirtan.

Mohinder Singh Chief Organizer Bhai Kanaya Nishkam Sewa Society J&K, Surinder Singh Kala- President Vegetable and Fruit Association J&K; Darbinder Singh, H.S Raina, Raja Singh, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Manmohan Singh Member DGPC Jammu, Gajan Singh- President J&K Motor Transport Companies Association, Surjeet Singh Kuckoo, Harpreet Singh Chhotu, Hapreet Singh Lucky, Kuldeep Kour, Gurmeet Kour, Ravinder Singh- Sarpanch, Charanjeet Singh SDM Retd, Prof Yudveer Singh- Corporator, Manmohan Singh, Rasbir Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Singh Malik, Tejpal Singh and Kultar Singh were also present.