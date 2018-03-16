Sikander gets charge of Director Prosecution

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday gave charge of Director Prosecution, Police Headquarters to Sikander Mohan Kapoor.

The order issued by Home Department reads, “Sikander Mohan Kapoor, Joint Director, Prosecution, Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu shall hold the charge of the post of Director Prosecution, Police Headquarters, till a regular arrangement in accordance with the rules is made against the post.”