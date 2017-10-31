Significance of water in Islam

Zirgham Hamid

Recently Tawi Arti was performed by an NGO in an effort towards making Tawi river pollution free. I was also a part of that movement and was impressed to learn as to how people link importance of Water with their religion and consider it as binding on them as a part of their faith to conserve and take steps towards conserving water and making it pollution free. Since religion exerts a big influence on society and because water plays an extremely pivotal role in any religion because of its unique place in the world. So awareness campaigns and water conservation programs based on religious principles have proved very useful, beneficial and cost effective. Inspired by the same, I gave a thought to this issue and realize that the teachings of Islam have a great and significant role in conserving water. Considering the fact that Islam originated in the Arabian Peninsula which is a desert area, Scarcity of water has always influenced the perception of water by muslims and it has accordingly shaped their behaviors and customs. In Holy Quran, We find a lot of verses directly related to water as water has been mentioned in Quran more than 60 times. One of the most famous verses in the Quran pertaining to water states ” we made from water every living thing”. We know that water covers more than 70 per cent of Earth’s surface. We also know that water has also been found in Milky way galaxy and Mars and it is believed to be found in other galaxies also. It also appear to be one of the first molecules on earth. Let me bring in front some more interesting facts about water, as a baby we are 75 per cent water, as we grow older we are 60 per cent water(approx.). Animals contains 60 per cent water while vegetables upto 75 per cent. The most interesting facts is that Human brain is composed of 90 per cent of water. It means what we think, talk, do, undo, write and invent all is based on Water. Probably this is the reason why water is regarded as a priceless entity and Islam focuses on its importance. There are many hadiths(sayings and practices) of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) by which he taught the importance and value of water. For example, in a hadith, it is mentioned that prophet Muhammad sees one of his companions performing ablution(wudu) that is required before prayer. As the companion was using a lot of water, the prophet Muhammad asks him, “why are you wasting water like this?” the companion was surprised and asks whether it is possible to waste water during wudu. To this prophet replied that one must never waste water, even on the bank of flowing river.

Many people have the tendency to take this in a negative perspective but I want to clear it here only that I am making mention of religion because these teachings can help make people more aware of importance of water saving and by talking to people in a religious context and quote verses from Quran, they can more easily be convinced. One more hadith mentions that Prophet Muhammad used to perform ablution with water equal to 2/3rd of litre and and used to take a bath with water equal to 2-3.5 litres. Quranic verses and hadiths shaped cultural values which inevitably had an impact on traditions and habits throughout the time and space in muslim world. It is said in Islam that providing water to others is the best charity. Some hadiths or traditions attributed to prophet Muhammad relate to obligation to assist the thirsty ones whether humans or animals. According to a hadith, a little dog in need was given assistance be a man who descended to the bottom of a pit with great effort, held his shoe with the mouth to fill it with water and gave the water to the dog. In so doing, he obtained divine favour. These are the beautiful stories which helps us to reflect upon irrespective of religion.

Water is such a unique entity that each prophet has an intimate story attached with water. To mention few, Adam(the first human) was made from water. A prophet named Ayub was cured by water. The spring of Zamzam is linked to Pophet Ismail(son of Prophet Ibrahim). When Prophet Musa attained the age of few months, his mother made a tight box, put a blanket in that box, lifted her affectionate son, put him in the box and pushed the box into the water. That box moved slowly on the surface of water and it reached where it was to reach. Similarly Prophet Suleiman went on a pilgrimage to Makkah. After he and his companions performed hajj they travelled to Yemen and arrived in the city of Sana. He was impressed by their clever method of channeling the water all over the cities. He was keen to to build similar water systems in his own country but didn’t have enough springs. He set out to find the Hoopoe bird, which could detect the water under the ground. It shows how much relevance and importance the water has for the very survival of not only humans but also other living creatures.

Indian Constituiton gives Right to life as fundamental right which includes right to a health environment and which in turns include access to clean water. But let me tell you that during the time of khilafat, access to drinking water was considered a fundamental human right.

(To be continued)