SIE’s training workshops culminate

JAMMU: The five-day workshops, organised by the State Institute of Education (SIE) Jammu, in collaboration with the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha concluded here on Friday. One workshop was conducted on ‘Capacity Building Programme’ for newly promoted Head of Institutions (HoIs) while the other was on ‘Management, Planning and Art Integrated Learning’ in Educational Technology for Masters/Teachers.

The joint valedictory function was presided over by the Joint Director (Trgs)/ Principal SIE Jammu, J K Sudan, who impressed upon the participants to fully utilise the knowledge gained during the training programmes in an effective and efficient manner.

During these workshops, the participants were imparted knowledge regarding purchases and procurement of stores, budget preparation, responsibilities of DDOs, treasury transaction rules, pay fixation, leave rules, etc. and masters/teachers were trained to make unique low-cost teaching aids in schools, so that teaching-learning process becomes more interesting.

During Management and Planning workshop, the services of various Chief Account Officers, Account Officers and professors of Government College of Education were utilised for imparting training to the HoIs. Services of various experts in art education from different institutions were also utilised for imparting art integrated learning in education.

The valedictory function was attended by all the participants including Field Advisors and Research Officers of SIE Jammu.