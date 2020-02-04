Siachen troops face high altitude clothing shortage: CAG

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Troops deployed in Siachen and Ladakh regions are confronting with severe dearth of specialized clothing meant for high altitude operations comprising multipurpose boots, snow shades, jackets, etc due to delay in procurement of about four years. This was highlighted in a report tabled in Parliament by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The findings of CAG revealed that budgetary constraints are behind the shortage of the high altitude clothing as procurement is affected significantly forcing the troops to cater to their needs by acquiring older or recycled boots, face masks and even sleeping bags. Besides, lack of research and development by defence laboratory led to continued dependence on imports, the report added.

The CAG report also pointed out that there is insufficient supply of special ration affecting calorie intake of troopers to over 80 per cent.

It further said that efforts to improve housing conditions of troops in high altitude areas have also not bore any fruits and the matter continues to hang in balance. The CAG report based on audit from 2015-16 to 2017-18 also revealed that it took more than a year for the formations to hand over the assets to the units which deprived the units of resources that were scant in the challenging climatic conditions. The audit found that there was a deficiency of 24 to 100 per cent and 41 to 100 per cent in Extreme Cold Clothing and Equipment (ECC&E) at two depots, where the Northern Command’s Army Headquarters Reserve of such items is stocked. The Army Headquarters Reserve caters to contingencies, dual task formations for both Pakistan and China fronts and movement of additional troops. Ladakh comes under the Northern Command. The ECC&E is a type of high altitude clothing that is issued to troops deployed above 9,000 feet in Eastern Command and above 6,000 in other commands.

The defence ministry in its reply to the CAG in March last year said that budgetary constraints led to cuts in procuring aforesaid clothing and related items. It also said that the increase in the authorisation of the ECC&E sets by 64,131 in 2017 led to deficiency in the Army Headquarters reserve.

The audit also found significant deficiencies in the ECC&E items at two depots under Eastern Command. The defence ministry explained to the CAG that the deficiencies were in those items whose procurements were delayed.

There was also a deficiency ranging from 15 to 98 per cent in 18 items of the Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) for very high altitude areas such as Siachen. These included items such as head caps, socks, sleeping bags and face masks. “A huge quantity of life saving and essential items with expired shelf life were issued,” the CAG said.

On special ration the CAG said, “Substitutes in lieu of scaled items were authorised on cost to cost basis, which resulted in supply of reduced quantity of substitutes. This compromised the calorie intake of the troops by as high as 82 per cent.”