Shun petty self-interests, double standards: Bhalla tells BJP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla on Saturday said that BJP is a party with double standards, what they commit before the elections do not fulfill on attaining power. He termed BJP the merchant of day dreaming and cautioned people not to fall in their trap.

“Congress is the only party which can do justice to Jammu Region and can fulfill the aspiration of the already neglected people of the Jammu region,” said Bhalla while addressing prominent persons of Chatha Farm here on Saturday.

Bhalla lashed out at BJP for its total surrender on the core issues, which it used to exploit the people of Jammu region all through these years, like Article 370, citizenship to West Pakistan refugees, philosophy of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and all other issues of people of Jammu region. He said that it has exposed BJP’s double standards for power, while PDP leadership is making contradictory statements on vital issues concerning the state. He said that the two parties have completely betrayed their respective electorates and every section of the society is facing hardships due to the wrong policies of the present dispensation.

Coming down heavily on the PDP-BJP Government over its lack of will to govern, Bhalla viewed with concern the fast deteriorating scenario in parts of the State leading to developmental slow-down and drop in tourism activity. He charged the Coalition Government of allowing the situation to drift as a result of which influx of tourists has significantly come down, leaving those dealing in tourism trade in lurch.

Bhalla expressed dismay over the half-hearted approach adopted by the coalition dispensation in tackling the issues confronting common man and described the symbolism just as eyewash. “Instead of mitigating their problems, restoring various utility services, the government is doing politics over the miseries of people,” he said, adding that the Coalition Government has nothing to offer except exploiting public sentiment by raking up frivolous and contentious issues.

Block President Congress Party Amrit Bali, Parshotam Lal Bhagat, Garo Devi, Dr Romesh Bhagat, Dr Garu Ram Bhagat, Kasturi Lal, Ram Lal, Madan Lal, Hans Raj and Tarsem Lal Bhagat were also present.