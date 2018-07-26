Shujat of MIER wins boys U-19 Carrom final

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Shujat of MIER Jammu emerged winner of the under-19 boys Inter-school Jammu District Carrom Competition which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here on Wednesday.
In the open event final, Shujat trounced Ajay of SOS Jammu to take away the event. Meanwhile, in under-19 team event of Korfball, GD Goenka beat KC Public School 10-08 in a selection game to raise the district team for the next round of the competition, a handout issued here today informed.
