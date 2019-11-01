Shubham wins opening Snooker tie

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Shubham Dubey won the opening tie in the Senior Snooker event which is part of the ongoing 27th District Jammu Billiards and Snooker Championship at Billiards Hall, MA Stadium, here on Thursday.

Shubham defeated Tushar Sharma in straight sets of 50-20, 58-38 to sail into the next round of the competition.

Besides Shubham, seven other cueists qualified for the second round. Prominent among the winners were Manav Pathania, Abhishek Goswami and Gurjeev Singh.

The Results: Shubham Dubey beat Tushar Sharma 2-0 (50-20, 58-38); Abhirath Gulati beat Karan Mengi 2-1 (52-29, 17-49, 62-17); Amit Sawhney beat Jaswinder Singh 2-0 (38-05, 47-35); Manav Gulati got walkover against Pranav Gupta; Abhishek Goswami beat Sourav Santya 2-1 (50-00, 47-54, 56-16); Gurjeev Singh beat Vansh Gupta 2-1 (47-39, 09-54, 51-27); and Varun Sethi beat Ansh Bakshi 2-1 (50-22, 5-64, 54-17).