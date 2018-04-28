Shrouded in mystery

Share Share 0 Share 0

The infamous Rassana case involving murder of an eight year old in Kathua has created new precedents in the crime, investigations and the public reactions through various medium from social to print and visual. If anybody’s memory goes this could be the first such incident which has created controversies over lapping one another. Before this incident and after this incident many more have taken place but none has covered so much space in social, print and visual media locally, nationally and even overseas. This could be the first instance where the accused as per charge-sheet have sought narco-test, traditionally it is the probing agency that adopts the procedure to get to the truth if ever there is any incongruence, chargesheet and medical reports came into social media as the case hangs precariously on its future. Even the small organizations who hardly have any say in the system too jumped into the fray and some of them even raised apprehensions on changing the ‘geographical boundaries’ in fact they meant by the demographical changes. Since the case is sub judice people should desists from commenting on it. The law as it stands says death penalty in such cases. But the key to acting tough against rapists lies more in ensuring the guilty being brought to book than in enacting laws that sound tough. Prescribing the most stringent punishment cannot be an effective deterrent if the chances of getting caught and then getting convicted are seen to be minuscule. The Union Cabinet had cleared the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 recently, which proposes stringent punishments. Let the law take its own course and the culprits whosoever are would be punished. Just before this incident the Nagrota incident where a Maulvi was involved in some heinous crime in a Madrasa. There was no hue and cry and the incident found very obscure space in media. Nobody cried over the human rights violations and neither anybody cried foul over the incident taking place in a Madrasa. Much damage has been done with justice to the victim by such unprofessional approaches. Government stand on CBI probe into the case is another feature which remains wrapped in a mystery for everyone. There is a unison cry for the central agency probe in the same frequency government has been negating the demand. What can be the reasons for such adamant stand nobody knows? People are nobody to judge the efficacy of the probing agencies whether it is state police or a central agency. It is the law again has the final say on it.