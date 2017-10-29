Shrinking Suryaputri Tawi crying for attention as land sharks raising illegal constructions

AARYAM SHARMA

JAMMU: The day is not too far when the entire river bed of ‘Suryaputri Tawi’ would be converted in to a Smart city with state-of- the- art amenities for those who have encroached upon the fertile land right under the nose of all the State government agencies while enjoying political patronage of powers at the helm of affairs.

The situation is so grim that with every passing day cemented houses are coming up and no one entrusted with the responsibility of preventing plunder is coming forward to book the violators.

Even ruling parties, running an alliance government in the State seem to have bartered their tacit support to these land sharks, who are selling plots throwing all norms to winds.

While developing the colony on the banks of River Tawi, these developers have virtually cut the river bed in two parts before raising an embankment to prevent flooding.

Years ago when it rained heavily high speed currents were slowed down due to vast expanse of River Tawi but now these developers are playing with the ecology of the region by shrinking the river bed and giving less space for water to flow. Experts claimed, “If rampant encroachment of Tawi River bed went unnoticed for that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to push back tribals from Pakistan who had invaded Jammu and Kashmir with the support of Pakistan Army.