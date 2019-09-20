Shrine Board holds sanitation drive, painting competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: As part of ongoing cleanliness campaign ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd organised a special sanitation drive covering various areas including Bhawan area, Sanji-Chhat, Bhairon Ghati complex, Adh-kuwari, Tarakote Marg, Ban Ganga and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing Kakryal.

The objective of holding the drive was to stop use of single-use plastic, collecting all types of plastic wastes, increasing awareness among pilgrims, local population and other stakeholders regarding various alternative paper-made utilities in place of single-use plastic.

The cleanliness drive was launched under the supervision of Area/ Unit Heads in their respective areas of responsibility. The sanitation and staff of the Shrine Board as well as a number of pilgrims participated in the cleanliness drive, which was in addition to normal sanitation activities of the Shrine Board.

In afternoon, a massive campaign was launched to clean Ban Ganga rivulet, in which a large number of officials and pilgrims took part. Naresh Kumar, SDM Bhawan supervised the cleanliness drive in Bhawan area while Vinay Khajuria, ACF Shrine Board supervised the activity at Ban Ganga.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shrine Board has formulated a calendar of activities to be undertaken on daily basis up to culmination of ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign on October 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Sewa’ campaign, an on spot painting competition was also organised by Shrine Board at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka in which 40 students of the Gurukul participated. Vinay Khajuria, ACF; faculty, staff and students of Gurukul were present on the occasion.