Shrine Board employees resent non-acceptance of demands

KATRA: The Shrine Board employees held a meeting with the Administrative staff at Adh Kuwari in which they resented non-acceptance of their demands as highlighted by them during June last year and again during last month this year.

President of the employees union Raj Kumar, General Secretary Parshotam Singh, Organiser Ashwani Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Hari Ram, Ashok Kumar and Safaikaramchari Parveen Kumar and Sahdin who were present in the meeting said that in June 2018 they handed over a memorandum of demands to the then CEO who promised to fulfill the same within three months’ period. They said that nominal issues were settled but the demands remained unfulfilled.

They said that they submitted a notice during June 2019 in response to which they were assured that their remaining demands will be fulfilled within one month but nothing has been done till date. They again requested the authorities to accede to their demands at the earliest.