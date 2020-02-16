Shri Sadguru Kabir Sabha observes ‘501st Kabir Nirwan Diwas’

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: All J&K Shri Sadguru Kabir Sabha observed ‘501st Kabir Nirwan Diwas’ on Sunday at Kabir Bhawan Chak-Avtara, Bishnah. The function was largely attended by people from all the districts of Jammu division especially from district Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur & Reasi.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Retd., Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises & Parliamentary Affairs, GOI graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Meghwal appreciated the initiative taken by the Kabir Sabha to develop such an impressive Kabir Bhawan which is one of the unique structures throughout the India. The Minister described Sant Kabir as the essence of India’s soul who broke the barriers of caste and spoke the language of love, peace & tranquility. He said saints have risen from time to time in various parts of India and guided the society to rid itself from social evils. Meghwal narrates that country like India which is a plural society; the ideology of saints is very much required for a balanced human development.

President of the Kabir Sabha, F.C. Bhagat (Dy’ Comm. Retd.) while addressing the gathering said that Sant Kabir is a guiding ray of enlightenment and spiritual attainment from whom we all felt inspired and drew strength from. The spiritual discourse was delivered Dina Nath Punjab Wale disciple of Great Mahatma Shri Chandi Ram on the Bani of Saints with special reference to Kabir Bani.

The Sabha also appealed the Minister to take up the issue of restoration of reservation in promotion to the SC/ST community with the authorities concerned & further appealed that the same shall be implemented in the Union territory of J&K on the same analogy as is done in other states. The issue for converting the holiday on Kabir Jayanti from restricted to absolute was also taken up the Minister.

The Minister while concluding put forth his immense pleasure that if he can contribute to the development of this bhawan through some means.

Others who also attended the occasion were Prof. Garu Ram Bhagat, Ex MLA, Harbachan Singh (Pami), Dist. President R.S Pura, G.R Bhagat, Sr. Vice President, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Manohar Lal, General Secretary, District Presidents Surinder Bhagat, Raj Kumar, Ram Lal, Tirth Ram, Ashwani Kumar, Sat pal, Yash Pal, Dr. Buti Ram & all the office bearers who paid rich tributes to the Great Saint Shri Sadhguru Kabir Sahib. At the end Guru Ka Langar was served to the sangat.