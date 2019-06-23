Shri Sadguru Kabir Sabha celebrates Kabir Jayanti

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: All J&K Shri Sadguru Kabir Sabha celebrated 621th Prakash Utsav (Kabir Jayanti) on Sunday at its Headquarter i.e Kabir Bhawan, Chak-Avtara, Bishnah with great zest and fervour. The function was largely attended by the devotees/followers of Sant Kabir from different parts of the state.

A spiritual discourse was delivered by Mahant Ram Milan from Kabir Math, Utter Pradesh, Baba Dina Nath Ji (Punjab wale) and Joginder Singh on the Bani of Saints with special reference to Kabir Bani.

President of “All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha”,. F.C. Bhagat threw lights of life of Kabir Das.

The Sabha also felicitated the elected Sarpanch/Panch and Corporators of the community & appealed them to work for the welfare of the public at large.

Mula Ram (Chairman), Prof. Garu Ram (Ex-MLA), G.R Bhagat (IAS Retd.) Sr’ Vice President, J.L Bhagat (Ex-President), Prof. Ashok Bhagat (Vice President), Yash Pal (V. President), Chaman Lal, Dr. Gurdass Ram (Chairman Litigation Committee), Manohar Lal, coordinators Subhash Bhagat and Ravinder Bhagat, District Presidents of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, representatives of Udhampur, Reasi and block Presidents of all the blocks and all the office bearers who paid rich tributes to the Great Saint Shri Sadguru Kabir Sahib were also present.