Shri Ram Sena State Chief joins NC

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rajiv Mahajan, President J&K Chapter of Shri Ram Sena on Monday joined National Conference and pledged to work for further strengthening the bonds of party. “National Conference is the only party in the State that has withstood even during most difficult times and kept the flag of secularism aloft,” Rajiv Mahajan said while joining the party in presence of Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana.

Mahajan expressed hope that all right minded people will come together and strengthen secular forces to foil machinations of divisive elements, who were hell bent to create wedge between various segments of society. “These elements will never succeed in their nefarious designs”, he said and hoped their polarising tactics will fall flat before the strong will of people, who always stand for peace, tranquility and regional unity.

Others present on the occasion included State Secretary National Conference Rattan Lal Gupta; Provincial Secretary, Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Som Dutt Khajuria and Advocate Subash Sharma.