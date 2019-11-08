Shri Ram School excels in Athletics

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Shri Ram School excelled in the recently held District Samba Athletics Championship held under the banner of District Athletics Association and J&K Amateur Athletics Association at Smailpur Stadium.

The school team, that took part in the competition under the supervision of Sports Teacher, Neha Bhagat, clinched nine medals in different field and track events.

Young medal winners of the school were appreciated and felicitated by the Principal, Ritula Singh.

Principal also acknowledged the efforts put in by the sports teacher and talent search and then grooming them into medal winners.

Speaking to the young athletes, Principal was all praise for the parents, who have encouraged their children towards sports.

Medal Winners: Chahit (Gold, shot put), Aarav Singh (Silver, shot put), Chaitanya (Bronze, shot put), Janvi Rana (Bronze, shot put), Aayush Choudhary (Silver, long jump), Alliena (Bronze, 400 mtrs), Kanish (Bronze, 200 mtrs), Ayushi (Silver, 200 mtrs) and Vedika Singh (Bronze, 200 mtrs).