Shri Chauntra Mata Yatra from March 25, arrangements discussed

UDHAMPUR: The arrangements for smooth conduct of Shri Chauntra Mata Annual Pilgrimage, commencing from March 25, 2020, were discussed here at a meeting of District Officers and Akhand Jyoti members chaired by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar.

Discussions were held the arrangements related to drinking water, power supply, security, first-aid, transport and sanitation at the Shrine site and en-route.

The ADDC directed the concerned officers to put in their best efforts in making available safe drinking water to pilgrims besides uninterrupted power supply.

Police Department was asked to ensure security arrangements during yatra. PWD and PMGSY were asked to initiate necessary repair of Kirmoo – Baulant and Sunetar to Baulant roads for comfortable pilgrimage.

The BMO was asked to deploy ambulance and paramedical staff along with required medicines, while PHE department was instructed to provide safe drinking water enroute and at the shrine.