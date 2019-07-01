Shri Amarnath Yatra-2019: DGP reviews security arrangements, traffic management on NH

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited different places on National Highway and took stock of the arrangements made for the security of Amarnath Yatra from Srinagar to Shaitani Nallah.

He also reviewed the arrangement put in place for the smooth traffic management on the highway during Yatra period.

DGP was accompanied by IGP Operations CRPF Kashmir Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IGP Traffic J&K Alok Kumar and IGP Kashmir S.P Pani during the visit.

He inspected the security grid at different important places including Galandar, Barsoo Letpora, Awantipora crossing, Awantipora bridge crossing, old road new road Awantipora, Halmulla, Sangam Marhama, Donee Pawa crossing, Semthan Tulkhan Underpass and Arwani Underpass, Palpora, Alstop, Arhama, Vessu, Damjan, Vessu Bridge, Dalwash Crossing, Walnut Factory Lower Munda Zig Immo and Shaitani Nallah.

At Shaitani Nallah where the convey is exchanged, the DGP was briefed about the preparedness and procedures adopted by the convey commanders.

At Jawahar Tunnel, the DGP reviewed the traffic flow and at Anantnag he took stock of the decongestion and clearing of unattended and unauthorised vehicles from the roads. The DGP also visited Yatri camps at Wallnut Factory Mir Bazar and Pantha Chowk and took stock of the security of these camps and the facilities being extended to pilgrims. He also interacted with the Yatris at these places.

SSP Awantipora, SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam briefed the DGP about the measures taken for the security of Yatra in their respective jurisdictions.

They also apprised the DGP about the arrangements put in place for smooth traffic movement on Highway during Yatra.

DGP stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of instructions conveyed for the security of Yatris.

He said that measures taken should be implemented efficiently in coordination with other security agencies and all the vital points along national highway should be reviewed randomly to take required measures along with other forces.

The DGP directed the officers to brief the deployed personnel to be ever alert and take all measures for safety and security.

He also directed the officers to make sure that the cut off timings are adhered to all along the highway.

He impressed the officers to enhance their supervision in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP advised the officers to plug all the loopholes and abide by laid down Standard operating procedures (SoPs). The officers of Traffic Department briefed the DGP about the steps taken for smooth traffic management. The DGP wished the officers and personnel of all the forces all the best and stressed for enhanced cooperation.