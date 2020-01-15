Shreya wins 3rd consecutive Fencing gold for J&K

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Young and outstanding fencer from Jammu and Kashmir, Shriya Gupta has showed her complete domination in the Sabre event of Cadet (U-17) group taking away third consecutive gold in the ongoing 16th National Championship at Hyderabad.

Shreya, who is current Junior National champion, has already represented India in the International events.

As per the reports reaching here, Shreya, a class 10th student of Presentation Convent School Jammu, defeated Priya V of Kerala 15-07 in the quarterfinals and outplayed Shruti Joshi of Maharashtra 15-14 in a close semifinal contest.

In the title clash, she trounced Kashish Bharad of Maharashtra 15-10 thereby made hat trick of Cadet National titles.

Shreya has won first gold medal for J&K at National Fencing Championship held at Bhopal in November 2019.

By winning the individual Gold medal, Shreya has qualified for the upcoming International events like Asian championships and World championships both in Junior and Cadet categories to be held in 2020. Important to mention here that in July 2018, Shreya won first ever medal for J&K in Commonwealth Championship held at New Castle, England.

Because of her excellent performance in national fencing championship in Gwalior in October 2017, she was declared the best national fencer of the championship. Shreya has been selected as one of the potential elite sportsperson by Sports Authority of India (SAI), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in preparing for Mission Olympics 2024 and 2028.