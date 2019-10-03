Shramdaan, free medical check-up for farmers organised

State Times News

SAMBA: Keeping in line with guidelines issued by the Deputy Commissioner Samba, sanitation drive, alongwith free medical checkup camp was organised by the Office of Assistant Grading and Marketing Officer Samba. Anuj Verma AGMO Samba accompanied by Chairman Advisory Committee Avinash Singh, Karan Singh, Ganesh Sharma, Kuldeep Khajuria, Ramesh Verma, Janak Singh, Mohan Lal Committee members and other prominent citizens & farmers of Gaghwal & Rajpura blocks removed wild bushes & weed from inside Apni Kissan Mandi premises. Non woven Polythene bags were seized from vendors and buyers, who were directed to use only clothes carry bags in future. Few clothes carry bags were distributed free of cost to buyers.

Later, Avinash Singh Chairman Advisory Committee Apni Mandi Tapyal Samba inaugurated free medical check up camp for farmers and buyers visiting the Apni Mandi. All arrangements related to free of cost consultations by senior doctors and free of cost medicines were made by Harvinder Verma, son of soil, in remembrance of his father Late Dewan Chand.

Free of cost consultations to more than hundred patients were given by senior doctors viz., Dr B N Bougal Cardiologist, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Bhasin Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Rajesh Kumar Kundal Physician and Dr Vijay Kumar Laparoscopic Surgeon. All the patients were provided with free of cost medicines.