Showcasing unity in diversity, India unveiled one of the biggest events with thousands of people lined the streets and packed into the Motera stadium to say ‘Namaste Trump’ for US President Donald Trump and his family at Ahmadabad in Gujarat on his maiden visit with high hope as far as bilateral relations between India and US. Today India enjoys one of the best export markets in US. Trade imbalances between both has been quite wide and US wanted India to reduce tariff on some of its products but India has its own compulsions to protect its own industry. That’s why President Trump complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tough negotiator. Post-Pokhran, when India tested its first nuclear device, US imposed sanctions on critical components, which were lifted after a long time period and today there has been sea change in the bilateral ties between the two. Be it 9/11, referred to September 11, 2001 Al Qadea attack against the United States resulting in 2,977 fatalities, over 25,000 injuries and caused at least $10 billion in infrastructure and property damage to November 26, 2008 also referred as 26/11 attack in Mumbai when Pakistan trained terrorists carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai claiming the lives of at least 174, including 9 attackers, and leaving more than 300 wounded, India and US have been facing the wrath of Islamic terrorists. With Afghanistan truce coming into effect for the last one week we can hope to see India and US eradicating Islamic terrorism altogether. The only one sector after all these bonhomie of Trump’s India visit which looks positive is the defence cooperation. India is on a large scale modernization spree of its armed forces which is need based while American defence industry see India as the largest market for its products which again is need based seeing the slowdown in world all over especially in defence sector otherwise opening of Indian market for American producers will always remain a bone of contention with dollar-rupee term remaining on unequal level. In order to make Indian exports value worth this dollar-rupee difference has to be narrowed down so the tariff regime from both sides has to be brought down to make trade a feasible one.