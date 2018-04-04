Show cause notice to BMO Surankote for failure to provide health services

Share Share 0 Share 0

POONCH: To assess the quality of medical services, punctuality maintained and patient care being provided in the district by health institutions, District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Assad paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital Poonch in the late hours.

During the visit, the DDC inspected the wards of the hospital and took over-all stock of the medical facilities being provided to the patients.

He also interacted with patients in order to get feedback about the services being provided to them.

The DDC exhorted upon the district health authorities to ensure that roster is strictly followed and patients served with utmost dedication and care. He stressed on the cleanliness of the wards and corridors besides maintaining proper sanitation of the hospital.

Mohammad Aijaz impressed upon the entire medical staff to provide patient centric care and patient should be made to feel the existence of district administration and proper functioning of health institutions.

On the directions of DDC, Sub-division level administrations Surankote and Mendhar swung into action and conducted surprise night inspections in health institutions. During these late-night inspections PHC Lassana and PHC Fazlabad were found locked.

While inspecting other health institutions, some PHCs were found to be functioning but important staff members were not present. Show-cause notice has been served upon Block Medical Officer Surankote for failure to provide health services around the clock.