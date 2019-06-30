Shortage of anti-venom, anti-rabies vaccines lead to ‘black-marketing’

SNAKE, DOG BITES ON RISE IN JAMMU

EXCLUSIVE

JAMMU: Acute shortage of anti-venom and anti-rabies vaccine has hit the winter capital, leading to alleged black-marketing, even as the snake and dog bite menace is on rise.

Not only the State-run hospitals Government Medical College and Super Specialty are under the crunch of these life saving drugs, the entire market is hit by its shortage leading either to ‘black-marketing’ or sold only to those personally known to the dealers.

Pertinent to mention that the cases of snake and dog bites are on increase during summer and monsoon season but the Health Department is not geared up to meet the eventualities.

Reliable sources in the GMC told STATE TIMES that around 800 vials of anti-rabies have been supplied in the hospital but still, many of the dog bitten patients are not being administered the vaccine and are asked to purchase it from outside where it is already running out of stock. The stock of 800 vials can be administered to 3,000 dog-bite cases.

“The pharma dealers are facing a huge crunch of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines due to which the government hospitals, having a limited stock, are also providing the vaccine to limited patients in view of keeping the stock stored for any emergency,” sources added.

Sources further said that at an average three to four cases of dog-bite are reported in the hospital on an average and at times the number goes high and in such a situation, some “lucky” ones get vaccinated in the anti-rabies department and some have to run helter-skelter to purchase it from the drug stores.

“Many of the pharma dealers don’t have anti-poisonous vaccines and those having are either supplying it only to their known or on exorbitant rates,” sources said and added that in summer and rainy seasons, incidents of snake and dog bites increase manifold.

Earlier, there were excuses in the hospital that due to fire in drug and medical supply store of the GMC, many life saving drugs were completely destroyed, which created shortage of all the medicines that are being provided free of cost to the patients.

“There is a huge shortage of anti-venom and anti-rabies medicines in the market for the past one month,” a drug dealer said, adding that manufacturing companies were introducing either new nomenclature vaccines on higher rates, which cause the shortage. “We have a limited stock but cannot sell it everyone,” he said adding that these drugs are being supplied depending upon the seriousness of the patient, adding, “we have to purchase these vaccines from the neighbouring states and are, therefore, left with no option than selling them on profitable rates.” Sources further said that snake and dog bite cases are reported more in rural areas than in the city but the victims instead of being provided required treatment at sub-district hospitals or primary health centres immediately, are referred to the GMC Jammu, which is already overburdened.

“The Health Department must keep tab on such situations and not only within the hospitals but also hold meetings with drug dealers to make them aware of keeping adequate supply of life saving drugs so that precious lives are not lost just because of shortage of drugs,” they added.