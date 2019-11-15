Short treks by Tawi Trekkers from Nov 21

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Tawi Trekkers J&K, the premier trekking organisation of the Union Territory, in cooperation with Surinsar-Mansar Development Authority (SMDA) is going to organise a series of one-day short treks (adventure picnics) in Surinsar- Mansar-Mohore Garh area for school students in the age group of 10 to 14 years from November 21.

The programme shall start with a group of about 150 students of Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar participating in a unique adventure picnic on November 21 followed daily by a series of about 15 groups of 150 students in each group of Shiksha Niketan Group of Schools.

Besides Shiksha Niketan Group of Schools, a number of other renowned schools are likely to participate and the total participation is likely to touch the 4000 mark.

During the day-long venture, the budding adventurers shall first visit the beautiful Surinsar Lake where they would be taught about the origin of the lake vis a vis the origin of the Himalaya.

After learning about the faunae and flora of the area the young explorers shall proceed to Mansar. The main attraction at Mansar is a short trek in the Mansar-Mohore Garh area wherefrom they shall enjoy the panoramic view of the serene Mansar lake, the Mother Nature at its best. The participants shall also visit the local zoo to witness the beautiful birds and wild animals and learn about their habitats and behaviour. The aim of the programme is to “Catch Them Young” and imbibe in the young minds a spirit of adventure, love for nature and above all a supreme sense of self confidence so as to mould them into bold and responsible future leaders/ builders of the country.