SHORT DREAM

The much promised uninterrupted power supply to the customer remains a far dream as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned. Touted as Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms (R-ADRP) seems to have met premature death the way coalition government collapsed in the state. Launched in 2011, R-APDRP had a focus to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses in power distribution and management across state utilities. As the transmission and distribution (T&D) losses mounted with the consumers bearing the brunt of load shedding, the scheme was launched amid much fanfare with the aim to reduce the T&D losses but there is apparently no development on ground vis-a-vis the completion of the scheme. Today the whole fate of the programme is in uncertainty with not only it missing the March 2016 deadline, the executing agency has started dismantling the infrastructure comprising of new powerlines, poles, 30 KV transformers which were installed after paying cores in labour charges in Jammu shows how ill-conceived and ill-planned the project was. Few years back monsoon rains followed by high velocity rains uprooted some of these poles carrying heavy transformers in the densely populated areas of the Jammu city damaging houses and causing hardships for the residents. Within the narrow roads and lane at that time they had become a matter of concern for the residents whenever weather changed. The saga speaks volumes about the prevailing corruption in government departments and the myopic outlook of the planners ultimately leaving the poor taxpayers to the mercy of this high humidity weather with power cuts and shortages. The scheme was ought to be implemented in two phases, covering the entire state. For the first phase of the project, the Central government had sanctioned Rs.151.99 crores under R-APDRP while an amount of Rs.1665.27 crores had been approved for the second phase of this vital project. Then Deputy Chief Minister who was holding the power portfolio was on records when he said that with the completion of works under the project, people would get respite from low voltage. Today, the much desired project is a dead horse and one is surprised who is to be made accountable for its failure.

