Shopkeepers resent MC drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Shopkeepers of Rajouri town on Monday resented against over the anti-encroachment drive carried out by Municipal Committee (MC) Rajouri ahead of Eid.

The shopkeepers namely Bhanu Gupta, Deepak Kumar, Vivek Gupta, Mohit Malhotra and Bittu said that MC officials along with police on Monday carried out a drive in market without any information due to which business of shopkeepers affected badly as there was huge rush of Eid shoppers. They alleged that the officers without any prior notice asked the shopkeepers to vacate the land being used by the shopkeepers for selling material, which affected their business.