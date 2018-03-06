Shopian toll climbs to 6; army says all linked to militancy

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

CM says ‘deeply distressed’, normal life hit in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Even as the situation in Shopian District was tense after the police on Monday recovered two more bodies, raising the death toll in last night’s firing incident on a vehicle to six, the Army has silenced voices of those claiming some to be civilians by saying all of them were linked to militancy.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Deeply distressed by more deaths of civilians caught in the crossfire in Shopian. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s families.” This perhaps prompted the army to give its version.

Recounting the events of the shootout, a Defence spokesperson said soldiers deployed at the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) in Trenz-Pinjoora road near Pahnoo village were fired upon by occupants in two speeding vehicles.

At around 8:00 PM, two speeding vehicles were seen approaching the checkpoint from the direction of Trenz village, he said.

The vehicles continued to move despite being signalled to stop by the troops. The soldiers flashed search lights towards the approaching vehicles, but the occupants opened heavy firing from both the vehicles, the spokesperson added.

“Our troops, in self-defence, responded to the same with fire. In the ensuing gun fight, one terrorist firing from one of the vehicles was hit and he fell off the vehicle. The vehicle veered off the road towards the Nalah (stream) and the second vehicle sped off,” he said.

The body of one terrorist – Amir Ahmad Malik – was recovered. A category C terrorist, Malik was part of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) since July last year. War-like stores, including one AK-74, three magazines and 88 rounds were recovered from the dead terrorist, the spokesperson added.

“Three more bodies were found in the vehicle during the search. These individuals were accompanying the terrorist,” he said.

At around 9:00 AM on Monday, the body of another terrorist, identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat of LeT, was found from the apple orchards of Saidapora village. Bhat is also “linked” with the same chain of events at Pahnoo village, the spokesperson said.

He said the second vehicle, from which the army personnel were fired upon, was found on Monday morning near Pinjoora, about 200 metres away from the shootout scene.

“One more individual was found dead (in the car). He has been identified as Gowhar Ahmad Lone,” he added.

Local residents and family of the deceased youths have refuted the army version of the incident, alleging that they do not have links with terrorism and were killed in an indiscriminate firing by the soldiers.

Earlier in the day a police spokesperson said: “Two more bodies were recovered in Shopian District this morning”.

Police recovered the body of another militant, identified as Ashiq Hussain Bhat of Lashkar-e-Taiba, seven km from Pahnoo where the army had fired upon two vehicles when they tried to flee from a Mobile Vehicle Check Post. They also fired on the army and policemen, officials said

Bhat was a resident of Rakh Karpan.

Besides this, body of a civilian — Gowhar Ahmed Lone of Chitragam in Shopian — was recovered from another vehicle near the firing incident. The army alleged that he was an overground worker of terrorist groups

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and three civilians, also alleged to be overground workers for the militant group by the army, were killed in a firing incident on Sunday night in Shopian District after the terrorists fired upon a joint check-point of the security forces

A police official said a joint MVCP (Mobile Vehicle Check Post) near Pohan in Shopian had signalled a car to stop, but it did not. The Army men were fired upon and they retaliated, in which a militant was killed

Police rushed to the spot and identified one of the deceased as Amir Ahmed Malik, who had joined the LeT militant group in July last year

Bodies of the others were handed over to their legal heirs, a police spokesperson had said.

“Weapons have been seized and legal proceedings initiated,” he said.

Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to keep a strict watch in militant-infested Shopian area, besides other parts of the Kashmir Valley as separatist amalgam — Joint Resistance Front — has given a call for Bandh on Monday.

Schools and educational institutes, which were to open on Monday after two-month-long winter break, were closed as a precautionary measure in the Valley.

Director General of Police S.P Vaid has said they were investigating the firing incident in which six people, including two terrorists, were killed by the Army in Shopian District.

Vaid said the situation was under control and appealed to the people of Kashmir to maintain peace.

Two weapons, along with other arms and ammunition, were seized from the possession of the militants, who fired upon a joint check-point of the security forces on Sunday night, the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

The troops retaliated after they were attacked and bodies of two terrorists and four others were recovered, Vaid said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Asked whether the deceased were overground workers, he said that is what the army is saying. “We will see what their affiliation was,” he added.

On the return of a youth from terrorist ranks to his family, the DGP expressed hope that more women would make an appeal for their sons’ return.

Meanwhile, normal life in Kashmir was affected due to a strike called by separatists to protest on Sunday night’s firing incident in Shopian.

Due to the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), public transport was off the roads in most parts of the Valley, but some private vehicles and cabs could be seen plying.

Train services from Baramulla to Banihal have been suspended as a precautionary measure, a railway spokesperson said.

Authorities have imposed restrictions in areas falling under seven police stations of the city as a precautionary measure, officials said, adding these police station areas include Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma.

Kashmir University has postponed all examinations scheduled on Monday, a spokesperson of the university said.