Shopian ‘stone-pelters’ killing! How many pelters have been arrested, Mr DGP?

BLUNT BUTCHER

JAMMU: Will the PDP-BJP Government please state, as to how it reached conclusion that the two persons killed in Ganowpora village army shoot-out three days ago were actually civilians and not stone-pelters? The civilians, in the situation that prevailed in the village that fateful day, could be just by-standers or those getting bullets in their homes and not those in the ‘field of action’. But the sequence of events is different. The killed youth are in the age group of 20 and 24, raising scope of their being stone pelters. This should have been verified before going euphoric and rushing to filing of ‘selective’ FIR. The Kashmir opposition and the ruling PDP are on the same page with regard to demonising the army for having killed two civilians. The inconsequential BJP in the ruling alliance is in a state of confusion to decide which side it is. Being on the side of the army would leave them vulnerable to lose the loaves of power and siding with the government will expose their hypocrisy and standing in the core constituency of Jammu, which is otherwise volatile.

This being the political side of the anti-army campaign in Kashmir, the response of the police and the civil administration has been more worrisome. While the administration took cue from the political executives and announced Magisterial enquiry, the police rushed to file an FIR against the army. The Director General of Police S P Vaid held an impromptu press conference and announced that no army officer has been named.

This is a lie, as the copy of FIR in possession of the STATE TIMES names Major Aditya, who led the contingent in the army convoy.

When contacted, DGP S P Vaid told this newspaper, “FIR does not say that Major Aditya fired and killed the two men. According to FIR, there was a movement of Army team led by Major Aditya…It is a part of investigations now that why, how and who fired and killed the men.” The issue has already snowballed into a big nation-wide controversy with top BJP brass seeking withdrawal of the FIR against the Army.

The DGP has further compounded the situation by fumbling over the issue and not giving any satisfactory explanation to naming of Major Aditya in the FIR.

The Director General of Police ought to have asserted his position as chief of the huge police force in the State, responsible for maintaining law and order, rather than becoming tool in the hands of political bosses. Politicians have always their vested interests and unfortunately these interests touch seditious boundaries in the Valley.

While announcing filing of FIR against the army, the DGP did not say a word as to how many stone pelters had been arrested who attacked the convoy, which is in itself a cognisable offence, as per Ranbir Penal Code. The offenders restrained the forces from carrying out their bonafide duties, which related to national security.

The political class of Jammu in general and the police in particular understand that had such an act of attacking the army taken place in the rogue country of Pakistan, the entire civilian population of the area would have been subjected to torture. But Indian Army has a tradition of restraint which it has been demonstrating in extreme conditions. This restraint has unfortunately been taken as weakness of the army, both by the police and the people having secessionist tendencies. This should stop. The first thing the DGP is needed to take will be to book the stone pelters, who are actually responsible for the scenario that occurred in Shopian village.

If the police or the Jammu and Kashmir Government is taking suo-motto action in filing FIRs against the armed forces in traumatised Kashmir, who stops the kin of martyred soldiers to file FIRs against over-ground supporters of terrorists? True that the army may not be in a position to take recourse to filing of FIRs against identified terrorists for their crimes of killing soldiers due to organisational constraints, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) can take up the cause of the hapless parents, widows or children, who lose their dear ones in Kashmir theatre. In such a scenario-, it will be interesting to watch the police taking cognizance of FIRs lodged by the AWWA and initiating investigations against terrorists. And what about the mobs which break the army cordons and provide cover to hiding terrorists. In recent months, several such incidents have taken place wherein jawans and officers of the army and security forces got martyred due to obstacles created by the civilians in terms of stopping replenishment of additional forces, mobility of vehicles and subjecting them to heavy stone pelting. Don’t these obstructionists deserve to be booked for obstructing law enforcing agencies in discharging their legitimate duties? In normal course, and as per the relevant sections (353) of the RPC, “Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.-Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person from discharging his duty as such public servant, or in consequence of anything done or attempted to be done by such person in the lawful discharge of his duty as such public servant, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both”. This being the legal position will the Jammu and Kashmir Police explain as to how many obstructionists have been booked for creating road-blocks for the armed forces while dealing with terrorists?