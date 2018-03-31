Shopian shoot-out: Injured terrorist in hospital

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who was involved in a shoot-out with the army in Shopian District, has surfaced in SKIMS Hospital here in an injured condition, police said.

“Asif Ashraf Malik, an active terrorist of outlawed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit has been admitted with a bullet injury at SKIMS hospital here,” a police spokesman said. He said preliminary investigation suggests that he was injured at Ahgam in Shopian District on Thursday night when terrorists, travelling in car, opened fire on an army patrol.

Malik, a resident of Krawoora in Shopian, has been active as a terrorist since October last year.

Terrorists on Thursday night opened fire on an army patrol at Ahgam in Shopian last night, drawing retaliatory fire from security forces.