SHOPIAN CASE: ‘What prompted DGP to make wrong assertion?’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Even as the Kashmir centric so-called mainstream parties were raising pitch against the army, the public opinion in Jammu is gaining momentum in favour of the armed forces, who remain at the receiving end of hostile crowds while fighting for the nation in Kashmir. Cutting across party lines, who’s who of Jammu is particularly anguished over the statement made by Director General Police Dr S P Vaid and concealing the vital fact of including Major Aditya in the FIR in Shopian stone-pelting attack case in which two alleged pelters were killed.

Former Minister Manohar Lal Sharma said that the office of the DGP is being used by the political parties for their gains. Under the influence of some ministers, the DGP has given totally wrong statement in press conference, claiming that no name has been included in the FIR whereas Major Aditya has been named, to demoralise the security forces in the Valley.

“How Army can act if officers will be named in the FIRs? Those who pelt stones on security forces are anti-national”, said Sharma.

Former State Chief Bajrang Dal and State BJP Executive Member Sushil Sudan said, “Very unfortunate that an Army officer has been named in FIR in Shopian case and DGP Dr S P Vaid openly said on camera that FIR carries no name.”

“Whosoever attacks the security forces will get killed in retaliation”, he said adding this fact is being ignored by those pelting stones on the armed forces.

“Wrong statement of DGP is nothing but a character of those Jammu based bureaucrats who are anti-Jammu and puppets of Kashmir centric political parties,” Sudan said adding “I will not say much but it is fact that Jammu has many Jai Chands. And, this list is unending”.

Prof Varinder Gupta State Spokesperson BJP said, “In fact, by giving false statement DGP Dr S P Vaid has tried to make the government happy. Firstly, what was the need to register an FIR against Army? Name of Major Aditya must be withdrawn without wasting any time. Stone-pelters are making Army’s job more difficult and they are being spared and given jobs. Gupta “I think the government’s appeasement policy towards stone-pelters has not been successful. It needs to be reviewed and strict action taken against those who target security forces.”

Member Parliament Jammu-Poonch constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma said, “It is unfortunate that DGP Dr S P Vaid gave a false statement. Now the only remedy is to withdraw the name of Major Aditya from the FIR immediately.

“I have gone through the sequence of entire incident wherein two stone pelters were killed and if Army had not opened fire these anti-national elements would have burnt the army vehicles and targeted the army personnel. This FIR must be withdrawn and a case should be registered against the stone-pelters and their mentors”, Jugal said.