Shop gutted, goods worth lakhs destroyed

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: A showroom of readymade clothes suddenly caught fire on Sunday and goods worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes. According to information, the people noticed smoke coming out of closed shop M/s RD Creations when the other shopkeepers informed the Fire Brigade and police. The fire fighting operation was launched by the Fire brigade but by then sufficient quantity of the goods was reduced to ashes. However the fire was controlled and stopped from spreading to the adjoining areas. The eye witnesses were of the opinion that the cause of fire was electric short-circuit. The Incharge Police Post Rajouri Sub Inspector Danish Dar and councilor of Ward No 7, Rajesh Gupta alias Bittoo Shah also reached the spot and spoke to the owner of the showroom Shivam Gandotra, son of Deepak Gandotra.
