Shootout case solved; two gangsters arrested, Desi Katta recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Cracking a five months old blind case, R S Pura Police led by Insp Rajeshwar Slathia, SHO R S Pura under the supervision of Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP R S Pura arrested two notorious gangsters who were involved in a shootout incident of June 2019 and had since been evading arrest and also recovered 1 Desi Katta from their possession.

Briefly stated, a case vide FIR No. 83/2019 under section 336 RPC 3/25 Indian Arms Act had been registered in PS RS Pura on June 1, 2019 to the effect that three unidentified persons riding a motor cycle had fired upon a person near HDFC Bank, RS Pura late in the evening. The bullet had missed the target and hit an Ice Cream Cart (Rehri) instead.

R S Pura Police immediately swung into action and soon was able to identify three accused persons involved out of which one, namely Sanjeev Kumar, son of Harbans Lal, resident of Ward No 3 R S Pura was arrested.

During further investigation, it was established that the accused persons had on account of an old enemity fired upon the victim and so offence under section 307 RPC was also added.

The other two accused persons went absconding and kept evading arrests, however, the police continued with their tracking, developed the leads and finally arrested the other two accused persons namely Balbinder Kumar alias Suraj, son of Jeet Raj, resident of Ward No 4 RS Pura and Arun Kumar alias Mukul, son of Ganesh Kumar, resident of Arnia. A Desi Katta used in the crime has also been recovered from their possession. Moreover, the R-15 Yamaha motor cycle used has also been identified and shall soon be recovered and seized in the Case.