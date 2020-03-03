Shooting of Roshni Serial of DD Kashir culminates

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: The shooting of Roshni, a DD Kashir Serial completed on Monday at village Ser Sundwan in District Reasi. The serial was produced by a well known producer Anuj Agarwal by AAP Productions a Delhi based production house.

The Serial Roshni is being directed by Hera Mani Singh and Sachin Dhar. Raja Aamir Khan will be the area assistant director, Manik Koul was the director of Photography. The director of the serial said about fifty present artist from Reasi district acted in this serial all associated with Abhinaya Kala Manch Reasi they were Shadab Khan, Rohit Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dharminder Rathore, M. Akram Khan, Neeraj Kesar, Shubam Sahwany, Raja Aamir Khan, Pallvi Rajput, is the leading role, Reshav Banathia, Pankaj Sharma, Rajat Sharma, Inder, Jeet Singh, Sarita Devi, Pallvi Lakhnotra, Swati Sharma, Lucky Dogra and Naseeb Singh and Mukhar Singh.

JR Sagar, Sandeep Verma, Lalta Tapasvi, Saras Bharti, Ritu Mehra and Anjana Mishra artist from Jammu also acting in this serial

On the occasion of last shoot, producer of the serial Anuj Agarwal spoke that this is my second film/serial shoot in this areas, the location of Ser Sundwan is a very beautiful for shoot the serials and films also, and also said the artist from Reasi and Jammu is very talented and hard worker, my upcoming film/serial to be shoot in this area. Lastly Director of the serial Hera Mani Singh and Sachin Dhar also thanks all the artists who acted in the serial is a cooperative manners.