Shooting of DD Kashir Serial ‘Roshni’ commences

REASI: The shooting of DD Kashir Hindi Serial “Roshni” was inaugurated by Dr Anirudh Rai ACD Reasi onm Thursday at Ser Sundwan in District Reasi and produced by Anuj Agarwal from new Delhi by A.P. Productions a Delhi based production house.

Others who present on the first shoot were tehsildar Bhomag Akasha Rajan, Sarpanch Ser Sundwan Amar Nath, Ashok Thakur BDC Bhomag, Surita Devi Punch ward No.2, Naseeb Singh and Mukhar Singh local artist from Ser Sundwan.

The Serial “Roshni” is being directed by Hera Mani Singh and Sachin Dhar. Raja Aamir Khan will be the area assistant director; Manik Koul was the director of Photography. Before shooting schedule director of the serial will visit the location along with team members and said that the makers decided to shoot the serial in far flung areas and also said Ser Sundwan is a beautiful location for shoot the serials and films also. The 50% artist from Reasi associated with Abhinaya Kala Manch Reasi acted in this serial were Shadab Khan, Rohit Kumar, Anil Kumar, Dharminder Rathore, M. Akram Khan, Neeraj Kesar, Shubam Sahwany, Raja Aamir Khan, Pallvi Rajput, is the leading role, Reshav Banathia, Pankaj Sharma, Rajat Sharma, Inder, Jeet Singh, Sarita Devi, Pallvi Lakhnotra, Swati Sharma and Lucky Dogra.

The artist from Jammu also acting in this serial included JR Sagar, Sandeep Verma, Lalta Tapasvi, Saras Bharti,Ritu Mehra and others.