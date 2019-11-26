SHO injured after being hit by miscreants’ bike; three detained

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A Station House Officer got injured after being hit by miscreant bikers during a Naka at Bakshi Nagar on Monday. As per the details, SHO Bakshi Nagar Karan Chalotra and police party signaled a bike to top during Naka checking at Maheshpura but the biker instead of stopping accelerated the same. SHO tried to overpower the youths on bike but they hit him and manhandled him in which he got injured. Later, the bikers were overpowered and detained. The three youths who were on bike were arrested and a case is registered against them. Later, the SHO was shifted to hospital for treatment.
