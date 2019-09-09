SHO Channi Himmat solves Trikuta Nagar robbery case, arrests 2 robbers

Tale of two cops; one parasite, another committed to duty

JAMMU: In a classic case of laxity and commitment to duty, the sensational case of snatching by wayside robbers in a posh Trikuta Nagar Colony was cracked by vigilant Channi Himmat police by arresting the offenders within two days of commission of the crime.

Using hi-tech policing skills and strong source inputs, Inspector Parvez Sajjad SHO Channi Himmat on Sunday arrested the accused involved in snatching of bag carrying Rs 10 lakh from businessman in Trikuta Nagar. One of the snatchers is resident of Bathindi and the other belongs to Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu.

Both these motorcycle borne robbers looted the cash from Rajinder Paul Gupta outside his house at Trikuta Nagar area of the city on September 6.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Tejinder Singh told reporters that Shabaz Parvez alias Shazi, son of Parvez Iqbal, resident of H.No 15 Upper Gujjar Nagar Jammu was initially arrested and on his disclosure, another accused Basit Khan, son of Mohd Salim, resident of Manjakot, Kakora Rajouri at present staying at Ward No. 2, Doongian, Bathindi was arrested from Bathindi. The motorcycle (JK02AB- 3210) used by these snatchers has also been recovered.

Sources told STATE TIMES that Inspector Parvez recovered Rs 5.10 lakh from the accused after nabbing him while efforts are being made to recover the rest of the amount from the duo, who appear to be drug addicts.

The swift action by a police team, led by SHO Channi Himmat is a sad reflection on Police Station Trikuta Nagar under whose jurisdiction the crime had been committed. The dare devil act by the robbers came as a huge embarrassment for Inspector Bishnesh Kumar, SHO Trikuta Nagar, who was highlighted in a handout for recovering just eight grams of ‘heroin like substance’ in Bahu area. The same evening the wayside robbers had struck in his jurisdiction and decamped with the robbed money.

Ironically, Inspector Bishnesh has remained SHO at sensitive and important Police Stations of Jammu throughout his service career spanning over two and half decades.

While Trikuta Nagar Police demonstrated embarrassing laxity in apprehending the culprits, the Channi Himmat Police showed sense of urgency and commitment to duty by cracking the case.

Meanwhile, SSP Tejinder Singh has appealed to the people to install CCTV cameras outside their homes to keep watch on unlawful activities.

Besides SSP Tejinder Singh, SP South Vinay Sharma, Dy SP East Rajinder Singh Rahi and SHO Channi Himmat Inspector Parvez Sajjad were present during the press briefing.