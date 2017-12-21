SHO among 5 cops injured in clash with bovine smugglers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Station House Officer of Khour, Ajeet Kumar and four cops received injuries on Wednesday when the police party he was leading came under attack while trying to nab bovine smugglers.

When the police team challenged the smugglers, they fled away from the spot and in the process the police personnel got injured while trying to halt two vehicles.

In similar state wide drives policemen often face resistance and pressure from unseen quarters to allow these bovine smugglers to go scot free than being booked. In majority of cases these bovine smugglers abuse policemen from preventing them for ‘earning their livelihood’.

Earlier, on December 5, an anti-encroachment contingent of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and jawans of Jammu police were targeted by members of the Gujjar community at Gole Gujral while removing the illegal encroachments.

Gujjars attacked the officials with sticks, rods and stones injuring five policemen and a media person covering the drive on the spot.

Similarly, seven people including SHO Rajbagh and a cop received injuries in a clash at Chadwal when police resorted to cane charge to lift Dharna on the Jammu Pathankot National Highway.

The local residents were staging protest against the murderous assault on Sarpanch Banyari by Gujjars.

In February 2016, a civilian was killed and ten others including policemen were injured as Gujjars resisted an attempt by the administration to evict them from state land encroached along the Sarore nullah near the industrial town of Bari Brahmana in Samba district on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

The incidents of some members of the nomadic Gujjar community taking law into their hands quite often and getting away easily despite targeting and attacking men in uniform during anti encroachment drives and preventing bovine smuggling in and around Jammu are growing alarmingly.

In the recent weeks, several incidents came to light where members of the Gujjar community have blatantly violated law of the land by thrashing policemen on duty and still claiming victimhood to earn sympathy of elements with vested interest.

Instead of booking the law breakers, ironically the erring nomads are generally sheltered by power brokers and politicians with vested interest, who use their shoulders to target their political adversaries.

Intriguingly, different state government agencies have been openly sheltering these nomads and protecting them from the long arms of the law enforcing agencies. The issue of their involvement in incidents of bovine smuggling and rampant encroachment of forest /state land often go unnoticed or cases against them are diluted to bail them out.

On the other hand, the morale of the policemen participating in these risky drives has hit rock bottom as even after receiving brickbats during duty hours they are often embroiled in departmental inquiries initiated by sympathetic officers sitting in the higher echelons of the hierarchy.

The aim behind ordering departmental inquiries is to prevent strict action against members of the nomad community. Since majority of politicians, sympathetic bureaucrats often extend an olive branch to these nomads they have been blatantly encroaching state/forest land without facing any eviction.