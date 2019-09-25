SHO among 3 cops transferred

State Times News JAMMU: SSP Jammu on Tuesday ordered transfer of three cops including an SHO. As per the order issued by SSP, Inspector Gurmeet Singh who was waiting his orders of transfers at District Police Lines has been transferred and posted as SHO Satwari while Inderjeet Singh from Satwari has been sent to District Police Lines. SI Pankaj at GMC Police Post has been transferred and posted at Hari Market Police Post and SI Harvinder Singh from District Police Lines to GMC Police Post.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Amitabh Bachchan named Dadasaheb Phalke winner, congratulations pour in
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and ‘Fleabag’ shine at Emmys 2019
‘No-smoking’ essential part of healthy-heart lifestyle: Dr Sushil
Medical camp held
‘Gully Boy’ India’s official Oscar entry
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper