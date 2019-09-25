SHO among 3 cops transferred

State Times News

JAMMU: SSP Jammu on Tuesday ordered transfer of three cops including an SHO.

As per the order issued by SSP, Inspector Gurmeet Singh who was waiting his orders of transfers at District Police Lines has been transferred and posted as SHO Satwari while Inderjeet Singh from Satwari has been sent to District Police Lines.

SI Pankaj at GMC Police Post has been transferred and posted at Hari Market Police Post and SI Harvinder Singh from District Police Lines to GMC Police Post.