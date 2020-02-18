Shivkhori festival from Feb 20, arrangements finalised

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, today chaired a meeting to finalise the preparations for Mahashivratri Festival 2020, here at Tourist Reception Centre, Ransoo.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, Rajinder Sharma briefed about the preparations.

It was informed that almost all the preparations are in place for conducting the 3-day festival commencing on February 20 at Ransoo, the base camp of Shiv Khori pilgrimage. He also said that the shrine board and district administration are expecting a huge footfall of over 2 lakh pilgrims during the three day festival. A number of cultural activities and performances would be the part of the 3-day festival.

The Deputy Commissioner also took stock of other preparations and facilities like sanitation, lighting of yatra tracks, parking, traffic plan, drinking water supply, electricity, temporary sheds etc.

The meeting was attended by Tehsildar Pouni, Lekhraj; BDO Pouni, Om Prakash; district officers; BDC Chairman and Sarpanchs-Panchs of block Pouni.