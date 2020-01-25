Shivani gets J&K Government Sports Award

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Ace Sport Climber, Shivani Charak of Jammu, who recently won bronze medal in the Asian Youth Climbing Championship, has been conferred with prestigious Sports Award by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shivani was only sportsperson to be selected out of a long list of contenders from J&K. Senior Vice President of the J&K Mountaineering Association, Ram Khajuria expressed his gratitude to the government for recognising the real talent from a modest background.

While appreciating Shivani’s passion for Climbing as she has excelled at the international level despite infrastructure and financial constraints, Ram Khajuria said, “Shivani, who belongs to a modest family, practices Sport Climbing along with her three siblings since her childhood. It is only her personal grit, determination and hard work that has led to her outstanding achievement”.

“Shivani being only 18 years old has a long climbing career ahead of her and the club is confident that she would surely achieve success at the world level,” he added.

He also thanked all the people who have one way or the other, supported Shivani during her journey to the top position, especially the management of Sprawling Buds ICSE School who have provided us the necessary infrastructure and have also been helping the club financially.