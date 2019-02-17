Shiv Sena urges PM to withdraw security cover of separatists

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Condemning terror attack on CRPF Jawans at Pulwama, the State unit of Shiv Sena Bala Sahib Thackeray on Saturday appealed to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for withdrawing security cover of separatist leaders besides taking stern action Pakistan for the dastardly attack on security forces.

While addressing a protest demonstration held here at SIDCO Chowk against Pulwama attack, the State General Secretary, Manish Sahni said that Pakistan is responsible for the cowardice act. “Pakistan supports various terrorists’ organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar etc, for disturbing peaceful atmosphere of the country and State,” he added.

Condoling demise of CRPF bravehearts, who sacrificed their lives for the sake nation, the Shiv Sena leaders observed two-minute silence in the memory of departed souls and prayed to the God for granting them eternal peace and courage to family members to bear such irreparable losses.

“Whole nation is standing with family members of martyrs and taking revenge of the attack in a befitting manner will be the best tributes towards departed souls,” Sahni asserted. He suggested that the Army and BSF should intensify vigil on borders so that militants, trying to infiltrate, could be neutralised before entering Indian territory. He urged the Government to take concrete and effective steps against Pakistan for establishing peace in India.

Sahni appealed to the Prime Minister to repeat the history by announcing a surgical strike against Pakistan.

Others present on the occasion included Surjeet Singh Jamwal, Raj Singh and Raju Salaria.