Shiv Sena to take out Chhari Yatra on Sept 28

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray, J&K unit will take out 37th Holy Chhari Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi from Maharaja Hari Singh Park on September 28. It was informed by State President of Shiv Sena, Manish Sahni while addressing media persons here.

Sahni said that many party officials and devotees from Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai will join the Chhari Yatra from Jammu. He further informed that the Yatra will begin with Maa ka Bhandara at 1:00 PM. Swami Gangadhar Maharaj will bless devotees at 2:30 PM while Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan will flag off the Chhari Yatra by lighting Akhand Jyot of Mata Vaishno Devi at 4:00 PM sharp on September 28, he asserted.

President Women Wing Shiv Sena, Meenakshi Chhibber; Chairman Rakesh Gupta, Ashwani Gupta, General Secretary Vikas Bakshi, G I Singh, Senior Vice President Surjeet Singh Chib, Sanjeev Kohli, Sandeep Bhagat, Harsh Gupta, Yash Pal Khajuria, Secretary Raj Singh, Raju Salaria, Raju Chowdhary, Radhe Maharaj, Balwant Singh, Ghar Singh and Sikandar Singh were also present on the occasion.